Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list For The Dog (FTD) on September 24, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FTD/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on September 24, 2023.

FTD Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/181499_d867072994a30b8e_001full.jpg

For The Dog (FTD) is a blockchain-based ecosystem that aims to transform pet-related digital information into data on the blockchain, offering various services and NFT features while emphasizing user-oriented data control and management.

Introducing For The Dog

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of For The Dog (FTD), a blockchain-based ecosystem that aims to transform pet-related digital information into data on the blockchain, offering various services and NFT features while emphasizing user-oriented data control and management.

The FTD Coin project is a multifaceted blockchain endeavor that delves into the realm of pet-related digital information, aiming to breathe new life into this data by converting it into assets within the blockchain ecosystem. At its core, this project centers on user-oriented data management and control, addressing the critical need for a secure and empowering platform for pet owners and enthusiasts. FTD Coin distinguishes itself by prioritizing user consent and data protection, shifting the paradigm from unilateral data usage by corporations to a model where individuals hold the authority and value in managing their own information.

One of the key objectives of the FTD Coin project is to bridge the existing gaps in understanding and societal integration of pet individuals. In a world where the pet ownership landscape is rapidly evolving, the project recognizes that insufficient efforts have been made to comprehend the dynamics of this growing ecosystem. This lack of data in the pet industry has led to distortions and uncertainties, hindering its development. FTD Coin addresses this issue by providing a platform that can transform fragmented pet-related information, including financial, purchasing, and movement data, into insights for companies seeking marketing opportunities.

At the heart of the FTD Coin project lies its blockchain-based platform, which capitalizes on the potential of pet-generated data. This platform offers a trifecta of services: the issuance of FTD and BTD coins, a dedicated M2E (Move to Earn) platform for recording pets' physical activities, and a thriving NFT marketplace for trading dog NFTs. By creating a holistic system that encompasses the entire life of a pet, from minting NFTs to tracking their activities, FTD Coin aims to establish itself as a trailblazer in the pet industry, where blockchain technology meets the world of pets in an innovative and user-centric manner.

About FTD Token

Based on ERC20, FTD has a total supply of 1.6 billion (i.e. 1,600,000,000). The token distribution includes allocations of 7% for Hardcap, 3% for Softcap (Public/IDE/IDO), 10% for Marketing & Operation, 5% for Advisors, 5% for Partners, 10% for the Team, 6% for Social-fi, and 54% for the Ecosystem. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on September 24, 2023. Investors who are interested in FTD can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about FTD Token:

Official Website: https://forthedog.life/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FortheDog_

Telegram: https://t.me/FORTHEDOG

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/forthedog_life

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/UgDk3JAVn2

Medium: https://medium.com/@social_29195

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB5QGd7wJVVRbMeghD0rqBg

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/forthedog_official/

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0cfa13a0773ce653971beeb5a8f176fd37ea25aa

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181499