Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, an Austrian based world-leading provider of specialty cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has received certification from the internationally recognized EU Ecolabel for its fibers at the Indonesian site. This means that Lenzing fibers produced in Purwakarta (PT. South Pacific Viscose) meet high environmental standards. The product portfolio thus expands and qualifies for the production of Lenzing Ecovero brand fibers for textiles and Veocel brand fibers for nonwoven applications. By switching its previous production capacities to specialty viscose, Lenzing is in a better position to serve the strongly growing demand for environmentally friendly viscose fibers.Lenzing: weekly performance: -0.39% Valneva: Valneva SE, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...