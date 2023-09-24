EuroTeleSites: Shares of EuroTeleSites AG are newly listed in the prime market of Vienna Stock Exchange. under the symbol ETS (ISIN: AT0000ETS9). The listing was preceded by a spin-off and transfer of Telekom Austria AG's radio tower business to EuroTeleSites AG. Telekom Austria shareholders receive one additional share in EuroTeleSites AG for every four shares held. "We are the only European telecommunications company to be spun off from a parent company and incorporated as a new tower company, and we entered the prime market on our first day of operations," says EuroTeleSites CEO Ivo Ivanovski.EuroTeleSites AG: weekly performance: 0% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (22/09/2023)

