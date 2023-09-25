Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Frankfurt
22.09.23
08:01 Uhr
8,000 Euro
+0,050
+0,63 %
25.09.2023 | 03:06
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.: Casio to Release League of Legends G-SHOCK Watches

Collaboration with Global Smash Hit Online Game

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its family of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The two new watches - the GM-B2100LL and GA-110LL - are collaborations with Riot Games, a world leader in e-sports and developer and publisher of the hit global online game, League of Legends.

GM-B2100LL

GA-110LL

League of Legends is a five-on-five competitive multiplayer game from the U.S. Players control characters called "champions" as they fight to push through to their opponent's base. The appeal of a diverse range of characters, images, music, and other content has made the game a worldwide smash hit.

The new shock-resistant GM-B2100LL and GA-110LL, which are based, respectively, on the full-metal GM-B2100 with octagonal bezel and the GA-110 with its distinctive three-dimensional dial, evoke the realistic game world with League of Legends details throughout, including the dial, case, and band.

GM-B2100LL Inspired by Game World Technology

The design features the Hextech fusion of magic and technology from the League of Legends world. The bezel and parts of the band are treated with an aged finish for a time-worn look and feel. Blue touches on the LCD and minute hand represent the color of the Hextech technology.

GA-110LL Features Popular Jinx Character

The popular and charismatic champion, Jinx, is represented on the bezel and band with a vivid color scheme. The band and the indicator hand on the inset dial at the 9 o'clock position recall the rocket that is Jinx's signature "weapon".

The League of Legends game logo appears liberally on these special watches, including on the case back and band.

Casio continues to broaden the G-SHOCK fan base by offering a diverse array of new collaboration models.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216971/GM_B2100LL.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216972/GA_110LL.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-league-of-legends-g-shock-watches-301934217.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
