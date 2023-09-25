Anzeige
25.09.2023
Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: Sichuan Culture and Tourism Promotion Conference held in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nihao! China - Sichuan, More Than Pandas" Sichuan Culture and Tourism Promotion Conference was held at the Dubai World Trade Center, On Sept 18.

Sichuan Culture and Tourism Promotion Conference held in Dubai

The conference is co-hosted by the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Sichuan Airlines, and supported by the China Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East International Exhibition Group.

Liu Yang, director of the China Cultural Center in the UAE, said in his speech that the tourism resources of China and the UAE are very different and highly complementary, and there are broad prospects for tourism cooperation. He hopes the conference provide industries in the UAE with a panoramic view of the latest offerings and opportunities in Sichuan's burgeoning cultural and tourism markets.

Yan Sashuang, deputy director general of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, promoted Sichuan's five natural and cultural heritage sites, including the Sichuan Giant Panda Habitat and Jiuzhaigou Valley, as well as Sichuan cultural tourism products such as Sanxingdui and Sichuan cuisine.

"The direct flights between Dubai and Sichuan make travel between the two regions a breeze. UAE tourists can benefit from visa-free policies when visiting Sichuan. We cordially invite UAE tourists to immerse yourselves in the vibrant cultural tapestry and unique tourism charms that Sichuan has to offer," She said.

Wang Hailin, President and Founder of the Middle East International Exhibition Group, said both Sichuan and Dubai boast dynamic cultural and tourism industries which not only drive economic growth but also serve as vital bridges for communication. He voiced his expectation for a broad and fruitful future collaboration between the two sides.

"Sichuan, celebrated for its hotpot and pandas, stands out as one of China's most renowned tourist destinations, boasting a wealth of attractions," said Dr. Tarig Ahmed Nizami, founder and CEO of the CEO Clubs Network Worldwide.

He also shared plans to arrange trips for member of the CEO Club to immerse in Sichuan's scenic splendors and savor its culinary delights.

The Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism also displayed Sichuan cultural tourism brand resources through photo exhibitions, lottery interactions, and the release of special route products. After the promotion conference, representatives from the culture and tourism industry in Sichuan and Dubai held exchanges and discussions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219569/Sichuan_Culture_and_Tourism_Promotion_Conference_held_in_Dubai.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sichuan-culture-and-tourism-promotion-conference-held-in-dubai-301937165.html

