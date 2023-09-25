Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
NEWS & STONG BUY! Green-Power Aktie im Fokus des Marktes?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJKK | ISIN: CA3502676057 | Ticker-Symbol: 4TU0
Tradegate
20.09.23
19:28 Uhr
0,359 Euro
+0,014
+4,06 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREAT PACIFIC GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREAT PACIFIC GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3910,41222.09.
0,0000,00022.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER
ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC0,2160,00 %
CANNABIST COMPANY HOLDINGS INC1,180-1,67 %
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD1,180-0,59 %
DUEARITY AB0,190-5,00 %
FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC0,660-2,22 %
GREAT PACIFIC GOLD CORP0,359+4,06 %
INNELEC MULTIMEDIA IMM SA6,7800,00 %
QUICKBIT EU AB0,0460,00 %
SYNTHOMER PLC0,496+3,23 %
TENARIS SA14,635+0,34 %
ZENITH ENERGY LTD0,0010,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.