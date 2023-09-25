Taiga Cloud, a Northern Data Group company, certified as an Elite Cloud Service Provider in NVIDIA's Partner Network

FRANKFURT, Germany , Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiga Cloud, Europe's largest Generative AI Cloud Service Provider, part of Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), today announces its certification as an Elite Partner of NVIDIA and official Cloud Service Provider (CSP) in NVIDIA's Partner Network (NPN).

As the highest level of partnership, the Elite status is reserved for NVIDIA partners that demonstrate the largest impacts on the NVIDIA ecosystem. With currently just 15 Elite CSP's globally, Taiga Cloud is the largest European CSP with Elite Partner certification, affirming its position as the regions' leading Generative AI Cloud Service Provider.

The NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) recognises organisations that will help NVIDIA to inspire the next generation. Reserved for businesses that focus on solutions integration, designing systems and providing hosted services, the NPN creates growth opportunities across the whole industry.

As an Elite level CSP, Taiga Cloud will now enjoy even closer cooperation with NVIDIA through the designated partner management team and is better positioned to meet Europe's demand for compute power at an even larger scale.

This prestigious certification marks a major milestone in Taiga Cloud's ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA. It follows Taiga Cloud's recent announcement of its large scale deployment of NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs to expand its Generative AI CSP offering.

The purchase of 20 NVIDIA H100 GPU Pods - each made up of 512 H100 GPUs - builds on Taiga's position as Europe's largest independent cloud service provider of NVIDIA hardware, now with over 19,000 NVIDIA H100, A100 and RTX A6000 GPUs in total, enabling Taiga to offer substantial compute power to the market Taiga's European data-sovereign Cloud provides high-speed, low-latency, clean-energy compute power for organisations to create, train and deploy new Generative AI solutions.

Taiga will begin installing the H100 GPUs on a coordinated deployment schedule, with customer access beginning late Q4 2023. Taiga plans to have more than 10,000 H100 GPUs fully deployed by mid-2024. This large-scale deployment will underpin Taiga's Cloud Service Provider (CSP) offering.

Taiga Cloud offers flexible and secure access to the latest and most advanced GPU compute power, which is shaping the Generative AI industry, and is capable of meeting the surging demand for onshore Generative AI GPUs across Europe.

NVIDIA's EVP, Worldwide Field Operations, Jay Puri commented:

"We're witnessing incredible advances in generative AI, and with this innovation comes huge demand from organizations seeking AI-powered solutions. Taiga Cloud is delivering access to the technology in Europe, democratizing the availability of our generative AI computing platform throughout the region. We look forward to working with Taiga Cloud as it builds on its extensive generative AI Cloud offering."

Karl Havard, Managing Director, Taiga Cloud, commented:

"Taiga Cloud's partnership with NVIDIA and CSP Elite Partner status in Europe is recognition of our ambition to make computing power accessible to organizations across the region. Together, we are empowering the fast-growing ML & AI community throughout Europe. This next phase of our collaboration with NVIDIA is testament to our commitment to offer industry leading, next generation solutions and we look forward to sharing further exciting developments over the coming months."

About Taiga Cloud:

Taiga Cloud is Europe's first and largest Generative AI Cloud Service Provider. Part of Northern Data Group, we provide a flexible, secure and compliant cloud-based ultra-fast GPU Network, powered by the latest generation of NVIDIA hardware to meet organizations' most ambitious compute needs. High-intensity large scale processing power is crucial for accelerating Generative AI models and research which will deliver a new era of technological breakthroughs. Taiga's energy efficient Cloud is powered by Europe's largest cluster of NVIDIA A100 and H100 GPUs, enabling organizations to accelerate AI and ML innovation on demand, with technology that is fully scalable and up and running within an hour.

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud; Ardent Data Centers; and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.

