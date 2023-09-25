Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
25.09.23
09:33 Uhr
1,314 Euro
+0,119
+9,96 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2631,31209:56
1,2681,30609:53
Dow Jones News
25.09.2023 | 08:31
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Update on Shaikan Field local sales

DJ Update on Shaikan Field local sales 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Update on Shaikan Field local sales 
25-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
25 September 2023 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 
 
Update on Shaikan Field local sales 
 
Gross average sales in September to date of c.28,800 bopd 
At current volumes and prices, more than covering current monthly costs of USD6 million 
 
 
Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ("Kurdistan"), is today 
providing an update on Shaikan Field local sales. 
 
Since closure of the export pipeline and subsequent commencement of local sales on 19 July 2023, gross average monthly 
local sales of Shaikan crude have steadily increased: c.4,900 bopd in July, c.17,200 bopd in August and c.28,800 bopd 
between 1-24 September. Realised prices have continued to average around USD30/bbl, in line with local market pricing. 
 
Following recent agreements with buyers, GKP has ceased trucking operations and is injecting all crude sales into the 
pipeline for transportation to a local refinery in Kurdistan. The Company is receiving advance payments into its UK 
bank account for its net entitlement of 36% of gross sales revenue. 
 
Current local sales volumes and realised prices enable GKP to more than cover its estimated monthly costs of around USD6 
million in H2 2023, while strengthening its financial position. The Company remains focused on preserving liquidity and 
continues to explore opportunities for further cost reductions. 
 
Gross average sales are currently c.33,000 bopd and GKP is striving to increase sales volumes while prudently managing 
the start-up of wells that have been shut-in for several months and avoid traces of water. However, the continuity of 
local sales remains uncertain. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 273453 
EQS News ID:  1732943 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732943&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
