Tineco is back with exciting new promotions. The event is set to take place on September 26th, and it's going to be a day full of amazing deals! Let's take a closer look at the fantastic promotions offered by the brand.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO the ultimate solution for all your vacuuming and cleaning needs! With its innovative 3-in-1 design, the FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO is perfect for effortlessly cleaning offices, apartments, and small homes with hard floors. Not only does it excel at floor washing, but it also effortlessly converts into a powerful full-sized vacuum and a lightweight handheld vacuum with various attachments. Experience the convenience and versatility that the Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO brings to your cleaning routine!

Recommended retail price: €459.00

Promotional price: €369.00

Tineco FLOOR ONE S3 the ultimate solution for tackling all liquid messes, stubborn stains, and pet hair on all types of indoor floors. Lightweight and cordless, it's incredibly easy to carry around. Tineco's intelligent iLoop sensor automatically adjusts the Floor One S3's water flow, cleaning power, and suction to effectively clean everything on your floors. Plus, it boasts the highest suction power in its category for unbeatable efficiency! Experience the power and convenience of the Tineco Floor One S3 for yourself!

Recommended retail price: €409.00

Promotional price: €299.07

Tineco PURE ONE S15 Essentials the cordless stick vacuum that redefines cleaning. With its sleek design and convenient floor-standing charging base, the Pure One S15 Essentials is as stylish as it is efficient. Tineco's intelligent iLoop sensor automatically adjusts the suction power based on the type of floor, maximizing both battery life and cleaning effectiveness.

Say goodbye to clogged filters and loss of suction with the Pure One S15 Essentials. Its powerful filtration system separates air and dust, ensuring optimal performance without any loss of suction power. Experience the ultimate cleaning performance with the Tineco Pure One S15 Essentials.

Recommended retail price: €399.00

Promotional price: €299.99

Tineco iCARPET Carpet Cleaner the ultimate carpet cleaner with dual water tanks and a wide brush for a thorough clean. Not only does it wash your carpets, but it also dries them, leaving the surfaces pristine and dry.

But that's not all Tineco iCARPET brings unmatched features that set it apart from the competition:

Experience superior cleaning with hot wash technology Equipped with a PTC heating element and temperature regulator, Tineco iCARPET blows hot air, maintaining the water temperature at a perfect 40°C. This powerful heat eliminates stains faster and more effectively.

Dry carpets and rugs in just five passes Thanks to its exclusive DRY-ONLY mode, Tineco iCARPET dries your freshly cleaned carpets and rugs with a powerful 75°C airflow. Say goodbye to damp, lingering moisture.

Go anywhere, clean everything Weighing less than 7.5kg, Tineco iCARPET is designed to go wherever dirt and dust reside. Its 6.5-meter long cord allows for uninterrupted cleaning, reaching every corner of a room.

Experience the power and versatility of Tineco iCARPET for yourself and transform your carpets into a spotless and dry oasis.

Recommended retail price: €399.00

Promotional price: €199

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line the FLOOR ONE Series.

