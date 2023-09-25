Tesla has submitted a proposal to the Indian government to set up a Powerwall battery storage factory in India.From pv magazine India Tesla wants to set up a battery storage factory in India and has submitted a proposal to the Indian government. The US electric car and battery manufacturer, which makes the Powerwall range of battery systems, aims to target residential and industrial customers with its battery storage systems. Reuters reported that Tesla recently proposed a plan to support India's battery storage capabilities with Powerwall, a system that can store power from solar panels or the ...

