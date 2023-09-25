Keller Group Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Keller Group plc, the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor, announces that Non-executive Director Eva Lindqvist was appointed as Non-Executive Director of CLS Holdings PLC with effect from 22 September 2023.

This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.



Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of nearly £3bn.

