Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has submitted a proposal for the "Project Coyote" green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in the Canadian province of British Columbia.From pv magazine Australia Fortescue Future Industries' planned facility, officially proposed at the Willow Cale Industrial Park in Prince George, BC, will produce roughly 140,000 tons of hydrogen and 700,000 tons of ammonia per year, which would be used for both domestic use and export. The project will need 1,000 MW of power from BC Hydro to produce green hydrogen by electrolysis, which will then be processed into green ...

