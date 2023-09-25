DJ Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust: Investing in the rapidly approaching future

Edison Investment Research Limited Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust: Investing in the rapidly approaching future 25-Sep-2023 / 09:04 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 25 September 2023Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust: Investing in the rapidly approaching future The managers of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (USA), Gary Robinson and Kirsty Gibson, aim to invest in exceptional US businesses with the potential to grow substantially faster than the market and deliver exceptional returns over the long term. Businesses capable of such growth tend to operate at the cutting edge of technology-led change, and USA has exposure to companies focused on artificial intelligence, space travel and drone delivery. The fluctuating fortunes of growth stocks over the past couple of years, combined with some de-rating of USA's unlisted holdings, mean that USA's performance has undershot market returns during the first five years since inception. Cumulative returns over the five years ended August 2023 totalled 49.1% in NAV terms, lagging the market return of 73.8%. However, the managers believe the 'phenomenal' fundamental performance of many portfolio holdings, combined with their very good growth prospects, augur well for the company's ability to realise its return target over the longer term.Baillie Gifford's reputation as a long-term, patient investor in the US and in private companies gives USA's managers the ability to access exciting unlisted opportunities, arguably a significant competitive advantage. Viewed from a risk management perspective, an investment in USA can, arguably, be seen as offering investors insurance against a world that is changing far more quickly that traditional risk models acknowledge. USA's historically wide discount may offer investors the opportunity to gain exposure at a potentially attractive level.Click here to view the full report.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Joanne Collins +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1733469 25-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1733469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2023 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)