The acquisition of multi-kilogram GMP and fill-finish capabilities enables the support of all phases of the product life cycle from discovery to commercialisation.

Biosynth, a supplier of critical materials to the life science industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pepceuticals, a UK producer of synthetic peptides with multi-kilogram GMP facilities and fill-finish capabilities designed to support customers from clinical trials to commercial supply.

Dr. Urs Spitz, CEO and President of Biosynth, commented, "We are very excited for Pepceuticals to be joining Biosynth. The Pepceuticals team has great expertise in optimizing the production of peptides and working at GMP and larger scales, making it a natural fit for Biosynth as we round out our peptide offering."

Ehab Alramahy, Senior Vice President, Head of Peptide Division, added "The acquisition of Pepceuticals into the Biosynth family strengthens our position in the peptide field. As we've built the peptide division, our goal has always been to offer a seamless, comprehensive service to our customers. The acquisition represents an important step which allows us to extend our support to clinical trials and commercial supply."

"Joining the Biosynth Group marks the start of an exciting chapter for our team." Dr. Kamal Badiani, Managing Director of Pepceuticals, states, "We look forward to working together, combining our expertise and enhancing our offering to our customers. We are excited to join Biosynth and provide leading peptide manufacturing services."

About Biosynth

Biosynth is a supplier of critical materials, securing life science supply chains with global research, manufacturing, and distribution facilities. Supplying the pharmaceutical and diagnostic sectors; where Chemistry meets Biology, Products meet Services and Innovation meets Quality, Biosynth is at the Edge of Innovation. With an unrivaled research product portfolio of over a million products and end-to-end manufacturing services, Biosynth's expertise and capability spans Complex Chemicals, Peptides, and Key Biologics, all from one trusted partner. Headquartered in Staad, Switzerland, Biosynth is owned amongst others by KKR, Ampersand Capital Partners, and management. Find out more about Biosynth at www.biosynth.com.

About Pepceuticals

Pepceuticals is a specialist British manufacturer of synthetic peptides, dedicated to supplying the Life Science industry with high-quality custom peptides. Pepceuticals has developed novel technologies that allow the preparation of complex peptide molecules. Operating from a purpose-built manufacturing facility, the highly qualified team provide a comprehensive drug development program to support all aspects of peptide manufacture. This includes delivery of peptides manufactured under cGMP from milligram to kilogram quantities. Pepceuticals is certified by the MHRA for GMP API and MIA (IMP). https://www.pepceuticals.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925401813/en/

Contacts:

Biosynth

Alannah Wheeler

+44 7984 525560

marketing@biosynth.com