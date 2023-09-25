Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them in Linkfire A/S' Shares

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Linkfire and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire's shares.

The Company has been informed the transfer is part of a settlement agreement between ICS Investment Management LLC and CEC Partners Holdings LLP related to their participation in the share issue as announced on 21 October 2022.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Balint 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linkfire A/S b) LEI 984500Z56C097569I250 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Common shares



DK0061550811 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

0,6 SEK 5,545,696 d) Aggregated information- Aggregated volume

- Price



5,545,696

3,327,417.60 SEK e) Date of the transaction 31 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Demuth, CFO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-09-25 11:22 CEST.

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire A/S'(The Company) shares

