Montag, 25.09.2023
Der Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg ist gekommen. Hier ist der optimale Uran-Hebel!
WKN: A3CSVL | ISIN: DK0061550811
Frankfurt
25.09.23
08:03 Uhr
0,096 Euro
0,000
-0,42 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2023 | 11:50
Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them in Linkfire A/S' Shares

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Linkfire and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire's shares.

The Company has been informed the transfer is part of a settlement agreement between ICS Investment Management LLC and CEC Partners Holdings LLP related to their participation in the share issue as announced on 21 October 2022.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Balint
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLinkfire A/S
b)LEI984500Z56C097569I250
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Common shares

DK0061550811
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)
0,6 SEK 5,545,696
d)Aggregated information- Aggregated volume
- Price

5,545,696
3,327,417.60 SEK
e)Date of the transaction31 May 2023
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm

For further information, please contact:
Tobias Demuth, CFO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-09-25 11:22 CEST.

Attachments

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire A/S'(The Company) shares

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787072/reporting-of-transactions-made-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-and-persons-closely-associated-with-them-in-linkfire-as-the-companyshares

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
