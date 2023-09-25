First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of resolutions adopted at the general meeting, disclosure of the annual report after the deadline and procedures for financial reporting

Nasdaq Copenhagen has assessed that Hypefactors A/S have violated the rules by not disclosing the resolutions adopted at the general meeting in a proper manner to the market, by disclosing the annual report after the deadline and by not having adequate internal procedures and systems to ensure complaince of the requirements in the rules. The Disciplinary Committee decided to reprimand the company and has decided the company shall to pay a fine equaling one year fee for admittance to trading which constitutes DKK 80.0001. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2023 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen The resume is also attached to this notice. In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, chapter 8, Supplement D - Denmark, rule 8.2.1(ii). Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes 1 The paid fine will be transferred to Nasdaq Nordic Foundation for the promotion of the Foundation's objectives: https://nasdaq.com/nasdaq-nordic-foundation _________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1167468