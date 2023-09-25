Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
25.09.2023 | 12:22
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Late disclosure of half-year report

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest did
not disclose a half-year report as soon as possible. 

A summary of the decision will be available under Decisions & Statements 2023
in the following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. The resume is
also attached to this market notice. 

Decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine shall be published in order to
ensure transparency of the stock exchange's decisions. 

This is stated in Rules for issuers of UCITS-shares, section 5.

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes 





___________________________________________________________________________

For more information: Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1167466
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
