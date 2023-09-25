CRH PLC - Transition to US Primary Listing Complete

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / CRH plc, the leading provider of building materials solutions, is pleased to announce the successful transition of its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today which marks a historic milestone for the Group.

The Group will retain a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange.

We believe a US primary listing will bring increased commercial, operational and acquisition opportunities for our business, further accelerating our successful integrated solutions strategy and delivering even higher levels of profitability, returns and cash for our shareholders.

North America represents approximately 75% of Group EBITDA and the US is expected to be a key driver of future growth for CRH due to continued economic expansion, a growing population and significant construction needs.

As the leading building materials solutions business in North America, CRH is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the strong growth opportunities in the US construction market, underpinned by long-term structural tailwinds from federal, state and municipal funding support.

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive of CRH, said: "Today marks an important milestone in CRH's development which will enable us to fully participate in the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead for our business".

To mark the transition of CRH's primary listing to the NYSE, the Group will host an investor presentation in New York later today. A live webcast of the event will commence at 12.30pm US Eastern Time and registration details are available on crh.com.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

