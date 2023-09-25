Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal to Participate in IRENA Innovation Week 2023

Dr. Srini Godavarthy to speak on panel about next-generation battery materials at industry event in Bonn, Germany on September 26

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(OTCQB:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal production technologies critical for next-generation batteries, today announced its participation in IRENA Innovation Week 2023 in Bonn, Germany hosted by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) from September 25 to September 28, 2023. Li-Metal was invited to participate in this invite only industry event by Natural Resources Canada.

IRENA is a leading global intergovernmental agency for energy transformation and IRENA Innovation Week brings together leaders, experts, industry representatives, academics and policy makers from across the world to discuss cutting-edge innovations that can support and accelerate the global energy transition.

Future Materials for EV Batteries Panel

Li-Metal's CEO, Dr. Srini Godavarthy, will speak on a panel moderated by the Global Battery Alliance on September 26 at 14:00 (CEST), representing relevant companies and academia involved in the development of lithium batteries and next-generation battery materials, such as lithium metal. This session titled Future materials for EV batteries will focus on the chemistry of electric vehicle battery cells, both commercial and emerging, and will discuss how the market may look like in 2030 and beyond. For more information please visit, https://innovationweek.irena.org/.

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based vertically integrated battery materials company and innovator commercializing technologies to enable next-generation batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. We believe our patented lithium metal technology, next-generation battery anode technology and production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing solutions and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries. Li-Metal's battery materials support battery developers' ability to power more cost-effective electric vehicles that go farther and unlock the future of transportation. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

