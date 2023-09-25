Zentek Ltd.: Zentek to Showcase ZenGUARD for HVAC at BUILDEX Alberta 2023

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ZTEK)(TSX-V:ZEN), an intellectual property development and commercialization company is pleased to announce its participation in BUILDEX Alberta 2023, Western Canada's largest exhibition and conference connecting the entire building industry. The event is scheduled to take place on October 18 & 19, 2023, at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre. Zentek will be exhibiting its groundbreaking ZenGUARD-enhanced HVAC filters.

BUILDEX Alberta is a prominent event that brings together industry decision-makers, key opinion leaders, and professionals who design, build, and manage real estate. With attendees from over 600 companies - and an estimated 86% of those playing an active role in purchasing new products - it is an excellent platform for businesses to showcase their products, generate sales leads, and build brand awareness. Zentek is thrilled to be part of this event and to have the opportunity to connect with professionals from various segments of the building and construction industry.

"We are excited to showcase ZenGUARD at BUILDEX Alberta" commented Greg Fenton, CEO of Zentek. "ZenGUARD HVAC filters improve indoor air quality and people's health, without additional energy, emissions, or new equipment. With our recently announced independent, return-on-investment study, we believe our combination is not only incredibly compelling, but unique in the industry and we look forward to sharing our value proposition with potential customers."

Zentek invites all BUILDEX Alberta attendees to visit their booth to learn more about ZenGUARD and how it can benefit their projects and facilities. The Zentek team will be available to provide product demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss customized solutions for specific needs.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD, is shown to have 99-per-cent anti-microbial activity and to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency of both surgical masks and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario. Zentek's patent pending ZenARMOR technology platform is focused on corrosion protection applications.

Zentek has a global exclusive license to the Aptamer-based platform technology developed by McMaster University which is being jointly developed Zentek and McMaster for both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets.

For further information:

Investorrelations@zentek.com

Francis Dube

Tel: (289) 821-2820

Email: fdube@zentek.com

