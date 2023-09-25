Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware Appoints Anton Tomchenko as Chief Revenue & Solutions Officer for Digital & Software Services

Focusing on Transformational Technologies and Amplified Business Solutions

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, announced the appointment of Anton Tomchenko as its Chief Revenue & Solutions Officer for Digital & Software Services.

Hexaware's Digital & Software Services define, design, engineer, and run world-class software products and experiences that help its clients succeed as modern digital businesses.

From defining business strategies, designing digital journeys, engineering complex modern software architectures to building next generation platforms - D&S is at the forefront of enterprise digital transformation. By offering a synergistic mix of strategy, experience design, and advanced product engineering, Hexaware endeavors to define the benchmarks for digital business, continually refining processes and methodologies to meet the demands of tomorrow.

Anton will bring a wealth of experience building world class solutions for top Silicon Valley tech companies to Hexaware's clients. Under Anton's visionary leadership, Hexaware will shape new offerings to modernize and transform traditional enterprise business to build competitive digital businesses and pioneer in digital product innovation.

"Anton has an impressive track record in the digital native business and diverse experience in building high-performance teams that drive consistent and strong results. He will play a key role in building the unit go-to-market strategy and cutting edge solutions driving superior customer satisfaction," explained Sanjay Salunkhe, President & Global Head - Digital & Software Services at Hexaware.

Over two decades in Technology, Engineering and Consulting, Anton has carved an exemplary career path. While his professional engagements were significantly influenced by a close partnership with Cloud Hyper-scalers, his stellar career trajectory has many success stories. A transformative leader, Anton's initiatives have steered businesses to impressive revenue heights and customer success stories. His role has been pivotal in building operational excellence, business growth, especially in Platform Engineering and Product Development.

On his appointment, Anton said, "As I step into the role of Chief Revenue & Solutions Officer for Digital & Software at Hexaware, I see an incredible opportunity to leverage my passion for technology and innovation to drive business growth. In a company that values its people immensely, our combined efforts will be directed toward delivering exceptional customer satisfaction."

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 40 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com

