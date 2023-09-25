The "Snapshot: Europe In-Car Payment Market and Trends 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's automotive industry is witnessing a remarkable shift as car owners increasingly embrace in-car payments for various services. Car manufacturers are quickly integrating cutting-edge voice assistant technology to enable hassle-free ordering and payment for drive-through services and coffee runs.

Toll payment is also experiencing significant changes, with the European Electronic Toll Service facilitating seamless communication and integrating preferred payment methods. The realization of in-car payments, particularly for parking, is becoming a reality, as Apcoa offers contactless parking payment services in 13 European countries through the car's infotainment screen.

Car manufacturers in Europe are forging partnerships with payment companies and unconventional players such as car parks and gas stations to make in-car payments an integral part of the driving experience. For example, Mercedes Benz Group and Visa joined forces to introduce MercedesPay, enabling in-car parking payments across 14 European countries and 80,000 parking lots, with some German car owners even utilizing biometric authentication.

German Interest in Car Displays for In-Car Payments:

A recent survey conducted in Germany revealed a high level of interest in using car displays for in-car payments, particularly for parking and refueling. Approximately 74% of respondents expressed a preference for parking payments, while 72% favored refueling payments. However, respondents also voiced concerns about payment security and data privacy.

Despite these concerns, car manufacturers remain committed to providing secure and user-friendly solutions. The automotive industry's innovation in in-car payments is revolutionizing the driving experience and mobility in unprecedented ways.

Key Questions Covered:

Connected Cars Forecast: What is the projected number of connected cars expected to be in service globally by 2027? Connected Car Solutions Market Size: What is the estimated size of the global connected car solutions market by 2032? Europe's In-Car Payment Trend: What is the current trend in Europe regarding in-car payments and preferred services? Driver Concerns: What concerns were raised by surveyed drivers about in-car payment services in Europe? German Interest in Car Displays: What was the level of interest among German drivers in using car displays for in-car payments in September 2022?

Key Companies Mentioned:

Apcoa

Apple

BMW

Hyundai

Mastercard

Mercedes Benz Group

Parkopedia

Ryd

Skoda

Visa

Covered Countries:

UK

Germany

The European automotive industry is at the forefront of innovation, transforming the driving experience through the widespread adoption of in-car payments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global

Overview of In-Car Payment Solutions and Trends, June 2023 (1 of 4)

Overview of In-Car Payment Solutions and Trends, June 2023 (2 of 4)

Overview of In-Car Payment Solutions and Trends, June 2023 (3 of 4)

Overview of In-Car Payment Solutions and Trends, June 2023 (4 of 4)

Total Value Created By Connected Car Use Cases, in USD billion, 2020 2030f

Number of Connected Cars in Service, in millions, 2023e 2027f

Share of OEMs Investing or Planning to Invest in Connected Car Services in the Next 2 Years, in %, May 2022

Connected Car Penetration Rate, by Countries, in %, Q4 2022

Connected Car Penetration Rate, in %, Q4 2022

Share of Motorists Who Value In-Car Integrated Parking Services Those Who Cite In-Car Payments as a Solution to Inaccurate Parking Information, in %, May 2023

Share of Respondents Who Value Vehicle Centric In-Car Payments vs Those Who Want Single Sign-on Access Across Providers, in %, May 2023

Top Activities For Which Respondents Lean Towards In-Car Payments, in of Respondents, May 2023

Share of EV Drivers Who Regarded In-Car Activations and Payments for Charging as Important Standalone Features Share of EV Respondents Preferring Vehicles With Park and Charge Enabling Them to Locate and Pay From the Car in %, May 2023

Share of Respondents For Whom In-Car Payments is an Important Feature of Connected Cars, in %, Q4 2022

Share of Potential Users Who Believe In-Car Payment to Be Key Competitive Advantage of Manufacturers, by Selected Countries, in %, February 202

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

Overview of In-Car Payment Solutions and Trends, May 2023 (1 of 3)

Overview of In-Car Payment Solutions and Trends, May 2023 (2 of 3)

Overview of In-Car Payment Solutions and Trends, May 2023 (3 of 3)

Overview of In-Car Payment Regulatory Environment, July 2023

3.2. UK

Benefits of Connected Cars, in of Respondents, March 2022

3.3. Germany

Top Benefits and Concerns of Connected Cars Among Respondents, in of Respondents, March 2022

Share of Drivers Who Can Imagine Shopping and Paying Directly via Display in the Vehicle, in %, September 2022

Preferred Car Related Services For Which Drivers Are Willing to Pay Using In-Car Payments, in %, September 2022

Top Concerns That Respondents Who Rejected In-Car Commerce Have, in of Respondents, September 2022

Level of Consumer Interest in Select Connected Car Features, in of Respondents, 2022

