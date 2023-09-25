Power purchase agreement (PPA) prices increased by 1.4% on average in Europe in August, according to Pexapark. It says that only nine deals with a combined capacity of 193 MW were closed.Concerns about LNG supply shortages did not end up affecting electricity and gas futures prices as much as anticipated. However, most European renewable PPA prices rose in August, and the EURO Composite - Swiss consultancy Pexapark's global index, which averages PPA prices across different technologies and geographies - rose by an average of 1. 4% to end the month at €56.10 ($59.80)/MWh. Italian PPA prices rose ...

