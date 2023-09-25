Gorilla Technology Group Inc.: Gorilla Technology Group Announces Strategic Partnership with InfoSec Global to Drive Innovation in Cybersecurity and Cryptographic-Agility with First Multi Million Contract

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of Smart Country AI, IoT technologies and Cybersecurity, announced that it has started a strategic partnership with InfoSec Global, a leader and pioneer in crypto-agility. InfoSec Global helps clients establish the foundation of zero trust security through cryptographic agility management solutions.



Gorilla has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions enabling governments to adapt efficiently to the evolving security landscape. The Smart Government Security Convergence solution facilitates better decision-making, proactive threat detection, and swift responses to emerging risks. With the partnership between Gorilla and InfoSec, the deployment of this groundbreaking solution is set to reach new heights.

Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology, expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with InfoSec Global represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower governments with the tools they need to enhance security, control and efficiency. By leveraging InfoSec's Crypto Agility Platform, we will empower government agencies with future-proof sovereign applications that can seamlessly adopt any current, future or national cryptographic standards.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Future Proof Security and Post-Quantum Readiness: Leveraging InfoSec Global's Crypto Agility Platform, Gorilla will strengthen the security framework of its Smart Government Security Convergence solution, ensuring that sensitive government communications and documents remain secure in the face of evolving threats, including the quantum threat. Sovereign Applications: Gorilla and InfoSec Global will collaborate to deploy state-of-the-art crypto-agile applications tailored to the unique needs of government agencies. These applications will enable secure and efficient communication among government officers, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information with a full control over the cryptography used to protect classified information.

"InfoSec Global is proud to join forces with Gorilla in this endeavor. Our Crypto Agility Platform is designed to meet the most demanding security requirements, and together with Gorilla, we will deliver solutions that redefine the standards for secure communication and document management in the public sector," said Dr. Zubin Dastoor, CFO of InfoSec Global.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla provides a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company's vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

Gorilla's commitment is to lead the way in pioneering cutting-edge solutions that bridge gaps, foster collaboration and inspire progress. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of technology, the Company aims to create an ecosystem where individuals, businesses and communities thrive in an era of digital empowerment.

Through continuous innovation, ethical practices and a steadfast dedication to quality, Gorilla strives to shape a future where every interaction, transaction, and experience is enhanced by the power of technology.

For more information, go to Gorilla-Technology.com.

About InfoSec Global

As a leader in Cryptographic Agility Management, InfoSec Global helps enterprises, IoT device makers discover, remediate, and control their digital certificates, keys, encryption, and other cryptographic assets. Powered by patented technologies and delivered through a managed Crypto-as-a-Service, InfoSec Global's Cryptographic Agility Management Platform helps restore digital trust. From cryptography asset discovery and threat detection to rapid remediation and automated threat management, InfoSec Global reduces risk, enhances responsiveness, improves resiliency, and protects against future threats posed by quantum, AI, and machine-learning technologies.

For more information, go to www.infosecglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Fox

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1



Investor Relations Contact:

Gary Dvorchak

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1



Scott McCabe

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1

