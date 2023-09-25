TaiwanNext Foundation: Taiwan Tech Summit 2023: Shape the Future of the US-Taiwan Tech Ecosystem with 2500+ Attendees

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Taiwan Tech Summit 2023 was held on September 16th at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley. This international, cross-generational, and cross-industry tech event, themed "Next Vision," brought together over 100 American industry associations, attracting thousands of in-person participants and tens of thousands online attendees. Distinguished speakers at the event included Wally Liaw, Senior Vice President and Co-Founder of Supermicro, Vivian Lien, Vice President and General Manager of Intel's CCG, and Shih-Chia Hsiao, Founder and CEO of Acepodia, Inc.

Taiwan Tech Summit 2023 Organizers and VIP Photo. (Provided by Taiwan Tech Summit)

Katie Hsieh, the Chair of the Taiwan Tech Summit, said that the "Next Vision" event aimed to create more opportunities for networking and connections through innovative trend forums, Taiwan Demo Day, professional networking events, career workshops, and various themed areas to promote the growth and development of Taiwanese individuals in the USA market. David Weng, CEO of Taiwania Capital and the chair of the advisory board, said that in the face of global supply chain restructuring and the AI wave, he hopes to create opportunities for cooperation between Silicon Valley professionals and experts through the Taiwan Tech Summit. This will strengthen the connection between Taiwan and Silicon Valley, helping Taiwan to become a "Silicon Valley of Asia."

Vice President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan also expressed his support for the Taiwan Tech Summit, highlighting that the connection between Taiwan and Silicon Valley extends beyond the industry to shared values and innovative spirit. Furthermore, Ming-Chi Lai, Director of the San Francisco Economic and Cultural Office, Ming-Hsin Kung, Chairman of the National Development Council, and David Weng, CEO of Taiwania Capital, all voiced their support for the event in their speeches.

This year's Taiwan Tech Summit featured a rich program divided into four major sections: Innovation Forums, Taiwan Demo Day, Career Expo, and Networking Events. The forum theme was primarily divided into AI & Data Science, Biotechnology, Hardware, Investment, AI & Cybersecurity, and Generative AI. We also invited several well-known and influential speakers, such as Eric Liaw, General Partner of IVP; Susan Chiang, Deputy CISO of Cloudflare; Chu-Cheng Hsieh, CTO of Shein US; Leon Huang, Director of Cancer Immunology Discovery at Pfizer; and I-Chueh Huang, Principal Scientist of Gene Therapy at Johnson & Johnson, Harrison Tang, CEO of Spokeo to join us in this grand event.

Guided by the National Development Council and supported by Startup Island TAIWAN, Taiwan Demo Day, organized by Meet Global, invited over 10 Taiwanese startups in the fields of IoT, biotechnology, and software applications to the United States to assist Taiwanese startups in Silicon Valley by providing them with practical experience and connecting them with investors.

Networking Events primarily revolve around interactive community events tailored to innovative industries to facilitate talent networking, interactive Q&A sessions, knowledge sharing, brand promotion in the U.S. market, and business collaborations.

We also have the Career Taiwan USA Association to host the Career Expo, connecting professionals from various industries in different U.S. cities to create a platform for career development for Taiwanese talents in the USA.



Organizer: TaiwanNext Foundation

Co-Organizers: Taiwan Data Science Meetup, North America Taiwanese Engineering & Science Association NATEA, Bay Area Taiwanese Biotech Association - BATBA, Meet Global, NEX Foundation, SoCal Monte Jade Tech Conference

Main Sponsors: National Development Council, Taiwania Capital, Startup Island TAIWAN, Business Next, Silicon Valley Influence Foundation

Mory Lin, VP of Supermicro; Wally Liaw, Senior VP and Co-Founder of Supermicro; Ming-Chi Lai, General Director of TECO; Katie Hsieh, Chair of Taiwan Tech Summit; David Weng, CEO of Taiwania Capital.

Taiwan Demo Day 2023, hosted by Meet Global. (Provided by Taiwan Tech Summit)

Keynote Speaker: Vivian Lien, Vice President, CCG & General Manager Client Graphics Product Management, Intel. (Provided by Taiwan Tech Summit)

Investment Forum: David Weng, CEO of Taiwania Capital; Eric Liaw, General Partner of IVP; Jason Wang, Director of Center for Policy, Outcomes and Prevention Bowei Lee, Professor, Stanford University.

