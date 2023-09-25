Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) ("ClearOne" or the "Company"), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, which is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA from October 3-5, 2023.

Event: ClearOne Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Register to watch here: LD Micro Main Event XVI 2023 | Sequire Events

The presentation will be available for replay here and via the Events section of the Company's website here. ClearOne management will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your LD Micro representative or the Company's investor relations team at CLRO@Gateway-grp.com.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Company Contact

Narsi Narayanan

385-426-0565

investor_relations@clearone.com

http://investors.clearone.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Glover or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

CLRO@Gateway-grp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181623