Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* 25-Sep-2023 / 13:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SuperdryPlc -- ("Superdry" or "the Company") Blocklisting Interim Review 25 September 2023 Name of applicant: Superdry Plc A. Superdry Performance Share Plan Superdry Share Save Scheme Name of schemes: B. Superdry Share Option Plan Superdry Share Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 25/03/2023 To: 24/09/2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: A. 922,819 B. 346,534 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of A. Nil the last return (if any increase has been applied for): B. Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see A. 0 LR3.5.7G): B. 47,237 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: A. 922,819 B. 299,297 Jennifer Richardson Name of contact: Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1242 578376

