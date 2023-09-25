Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
Der Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg ist gekommen. Hier ist der optimale Uran-Hebel!
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Tradegate
25.09.23
10:30 Uhr
0,482 Euro
-0,009
-1,83 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
25.09.2023 | 14:49
Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*

DJ Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* 
25-Sep-2023 / 13:17 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
SuperdryPlc 
   -- 
("Superdry" or "the Company") 
 
Blocklisting Interim Review 
 
25 September 2023 
 
 
Name of applicant:                                  Superdry Plc 
                                            A. Superdry 
                                             Performance Share Plan 
 
                                           Superdry Share Save Scheme 
Name of schemes: 
                                            B. Superdry Share 
                                             Option Plan 
                                           Superdry Share Incentive Plan 
 
Period of return:                         From:        25/03/2023  To: 24/09/2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:         A. 922,819 
                                            B. 346,534 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  A. Nil 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for):                B. Nil 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see     A. 0 
LR3.5.7G):                                       B. 47,237 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:       A. 922,819 
                                            B. 299,297 
               Jennifer Richardson 
Name of contact: 
               Group General Counsel and Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1242 578376

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  273741 
EQS News ID:  1733765 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1733765&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2023 08:18 ET (12:18 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
