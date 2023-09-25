Trane Technologies Wins Silver, Bronze Awards for Film Spotlighting Employee Innovation at the 44th Annual Telly Awards

SWORDS, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is pleased to announce its Cooling Cart Origin Film documentary received two awards at the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The documentary won a Silver Telly Award in the Non-Broadcast: Short Film Documentary category and a Bronze Award in the People's Telly for Non-Broadcast.

The film is a feature story from Operation Possible, Trane Technologies' employee-powered social innovation program that addresses the most pressing social and environmental challenges. Operation Possible harnesses Trane Technologies' global workforce to accelerate innovation for positive change for both people and the planet. The cooling cart is the result of Operation Possible's first challenge and tackles the issues of food loss and hunger.

"Our film focuses on how a single idea from one of our team members - the cooling cart - blossomed into a solution with great potential to reduce food loss, reduce emissions and improve the quality of life for street vendors around the world," said Carrie Ruddy, senior vice president and chief communications and marketing officer, Trane Technologies. "When we launched our employee-powered innovation program, Operation Possible, we knew that powerful storytelling would be an important way to connect people to what's possible and inspire innovation. This award recognizes how a great story can inspire change."

Produced by Trane Technologies' partner, Not Impossible Labs, the film highlights the many challenges street vendors in India face every day and documents the design process used by Trane Technologies' employees to develop and pilot a solution that addresses those challenges.

Operation Possible was recently named a finalist in the Purpose-Driven Consumer Communications Award at this year's Reuters Responsible Business Awards. The cooling cart has also been recognized by Fast Company as one of its 2023 World Changing Ideas, winning in the Developing World Technology category. In addition, it received an honorable mention in the Sustainability/Energy category.

The Telly Awards honors video and television across all screens, with the Awards' 44th annual edition, "Break through the static", boasting nearly 13,000 entries from 50 countries in 5 continents. The winners were picked by leaders of video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including Netflix, ESPN Films and BBC World Series.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council - an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, SeriesFest, Stash Media and Production Hub.

