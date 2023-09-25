Hanryu Holdings Inc.: Hanryu Holdings Collaborates with NON Corp. to Sell its Leading Dr. Clo Branded Products with the Assistance of FANTOO Digital Characters on the Application

Hanryu will continue exploring partnership opportunities with leading global brands like Dr. Clo to offer its robust user base through the FANTOO application

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the "Company" or "Hanryu"), a media-tech company and creator of FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting k-culture fans globally, today announced collaborating with NON Corp. ('NON') to sell its leading Dr. Clo branded products on the FANTOO application with the marketing assistance of its flagship digital character, DeokGom.

Established in 2016, NON owns an intellectual property portfolio for organic disinfectants, deodorants, and infection prevention products. As of 2021, NON's flagship product, the disinfectant and deodorizing stick ' Dr. Clo', has recorded sales of over 14 million units worldwide.

Hanryu and NON have committed to establishing business plans and product planning, developing products utilizing the FANTOO platform and characters, and exploring opportunities for product sales and supply. The FANTOO character, 'DeokGom', is slated to be integrated into the design of the disinfectant and deodorizing product 'Dr. Clo.' The product is scheduled for a future launch on TV home shopping.

A Company official stated, "Dr. Clo, which is achieving significant growth domestically and internationally, will connect with consumers in a more friendly manner by featuring well-known characters from the global fandom. We will actively collaborate with NON to utilize FANTOO's flagship character like 'DeokGom' into our marketing strategies."

Kang Chang Hyuk, the CEO of Hanryu Holdings, remarked, "We will persistently seek out profitable ventures that utilize not only the revenue from advertising and merchandise sales generated by the existing FANTOO platform, but also our intellectual property, such as company-owned characters. We plan to continue collaborating with companies that possess expertise in various fields."

About Hanryu Holdings

Hanryu Holdings, Inc., is the creator of the engaging and innovative social media platform, "FANTOO". FANTOO connects users around the world that share similar interests by providing distinctive service offerings, technologies, applications, and websites. Through FANTOO, we provide a global multi-media platform for our users to interact with other like-minded users, to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create their own content, enjoy other users' content, engage in commerce, and experience a "fandom" community we believe is unlike any other. For more information please visit www.hanryuholdings.com.

