PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Adds UNLIMEAT, Leading Korean-inspired Plant-based Meat Brand, to Ecommerce Fulfillment Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTCQB:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has added South Korea's UNLIMEAT to its roster of brands adopting its ecommerce fulfillment solutions.

Owned by Korea's Zikooin Company, UNLIMEAT sells a range of Korean-inspired plant-based meats, such as Korean BBQ, pulled pork, tuna, jerky, mandu, rice balls, and frozen Kimbap. These products are made from textured soy and pea protein, cacao powder, coconut oil, and other natural ingredients. The brand's products are made from upcycled plants as part of a mission to feed people with healthy delicious foods while reducing food waste.

Among the popular UNLIMEAT products that will be available through PlantX include its plant-based Korean BBQ, designed to resemble sliced beef, its pulled pork featuring a sweet and savory barbecue sauce, and Mandu, a Korean-style large-sized dumpling. In addition to these offerings, PlantX will feature a range of UNLIMEAT's ready-to-heat products inspired by Korean flavors, such as frozen Kimbap and frozen rice balls.

Said Lorne Rapkin, PlantX CEO, "We are excited to support UNLIMEAT's U.S. expansion with this new logistics and distribution agreement. The brand features healthier and cleaner ingredients, infused with a Korean touch, and are certain to be a hit with PlantX's customers."

Added UNLIMEAT founder and CEO Keumchae Min, "UNLIMEAT aims to be a part of creating a sustainable food system that has a positive impact on the environment as we launch our products all over the world. As part of our U.S. expansion, it's only natural to link up with PlantX, who shares our values and can help us reach new customers, with an efficient online logistics and distribution platform."

UNLIMEAT has received numerous accolades including being honored as a recipient of the 2023 FABI Award hosted by the NRA (National Restaurants Association) Show, being one of the 10 winners among 250 participants in Carrefour's Plant-based Contest, winning 3rd Prize from the SIAL Innovation Awards among more than 600 products, being selected as one of Asia's top 100 in the plant-based category, and being select as one of the most innovative and sustainable brands in the world in the Foodtech 500.

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

About UNLIMEAT

UNLIMEAT creates plant-based products rich in nutrients, utilizing various by-products that are typically discarded in the food production process. These include rice bran, a by-product of the brown rice polishing process, and defatted soybean powder, which results from soybean oil extraction. The company originated from the idea of reducing waste by repurposing 'ugly agricultural products' that are often discarded due to factors such as small size, scratches, or uneven color. It operates the largest plant-based meat exclusive factory in Asia and is currently launching a variety of K-vegan products with a Korean twist.

