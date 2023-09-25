ASMPT AMICRA, a worldwide leading supplier of ultra-high precision die attach equipment that specializes in ultra-high precision die attach solutions, and Teramount Ltd, the leader in scalable fiber connectivity to chips, today announced a collaboration to address the challenge of connecting fibers to silicon photonic chips, to meet the ever-growing bandwidth demands in datacom and telecom applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925435797/en/

A close collaboration between Teramount and ASMPT AMICRA on fiber connectivity to silicon photonics chips (Photo: Business Wire)

In the rapidly evolving fields of artificial intelligence and high-performance networking, one of the primary challenges has been to achieve seamless fiber-to-chip connectivity. The collaboration between the two companies, based on placement of Teramount's pioneering wafer-level self-aligning optical elements on customer's Silicon Photonics wafers using ASMPT AMICRA's advanced precision die attach machineries, promises a revolutionary solution to this long-standing challenge.

"There is a clear demand from customers for high volume Silicon Photonics manufacturing and packaging" said Hesham Taha, Teramount's President and CEO. "They are keen to see this supported by equipment that's already used in high volume OSAT environments. ASMPT AMICRA, a front-runner in die-to-wafer attach equipment, is an ideal partner for Teramount to scale up and meet this rising customer demand".

"Silicon Photonics is the key technology of our future everyday life. The fast transfer of constantly growing amounts of data requires ever increasing accuracy when assembling the semiconductor components", underlines Dr. Johann Weinhaendler, Managing Director of ASMPT AMICRA. "In Teramount we see an optimal expert in the development of high-speed connectivity solutions where we meet each other to incorporate their products via high-precision passive wafer-level assembly of optical lens components."

About Teramount: Teramount changes the world of optical connectivity by offering a novel solution for connecting optics to silicon for data center, advanced computing, sensors and other datacom and telecom applications. Its innovative Universal Photonic Coupler solution provides scalable connectivity of fibers to photonic chips and aligns photonics with standard semiconductor high-volume manufacturing and packaging capabilities. Teramount office is located in Jerusalem Israel. for more information, visit www.teramount.com

About ASMPT AMICRA: ASMPT AMICRA, headquartered in Regensburg, Germany, is a worldwide leading supplier for ultra-high precision die attach systems. ASMPT AMICRA systems specialize in submicron placement accuracy to ±0.2µm@3s for the Silicon photonics and semiconductor advanced packaging market. It supports die attach, flip chip, eutectic, epoxy and Mass Transfer Printing (MTP) processes.

ASMPT AMICRA is a subsidiary of ASMPT Limited (HKEX stock code: 0522), a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics that is headquartered in Singapore.

https://amicra.semi.asmpt.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925435797/en/

Contacts:

Teramount LTD

Dr. Hesham Taha, CEO

T +972 50-6419792 // hesha.taha@teramount.com

ASMPT AMICRA GmbH

Dr. Johann Weinhaendler, Managing Director

T +49 941 2082090 // M +49 151 1456 9902 // johann.weinhaendler@asmpt.com