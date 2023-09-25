Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Der Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg ist gekommen. Hier ist der optimale Uran-Hebel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
25.09.23
09:32 Uhr
10,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,00010,10016:24
10,00010,10016:12
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2023 | 15:26
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank's Key4Women Celebrates Annual Capital Region Forum With Best-Selling Author

More than 200 people attended the event dedicated to celebrating, supporting and encouraging the progress of women in business

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / KeyBank's Key4Women program celebrated its annual networking forum in the Capital Region earlier this month. Best-selling author Fran Hauser served as the event's keynote speaker, sharing insight with attendees on how to build a career you love while remaining true to yourself.

More than 200 people were in attendance as Hauser answered questions from Key4Women's National Director, Rachael Sampson, as well as audience members. The author is best known for her book, "The Myth of the Nice Girl: Achieving a Career You Love Without Becoming a Person You Hate." She's also an avid startup investor, long-time media executive and champion of women in the workforce.

"The Capital Region is the birthplace of the Key4Women program, and it's wonderful to see so many people look forward to this annual forum," said Sampson. "It's truly an inspiring morning allowing women to meet, network and learn from others across various industries. We're so proud to host an event designed to help women thrive in their careers and personal lives."

The annual Key4Women forum is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and encouraging the progress of women in business. The Key4Women program, which launched in 2005, offers:

  • Customized financial services and advice from Key4Women certified advisors
  • Exclusive member events and forums with industry experts to help foster professional and business development while creating lasting connections with industry leaders and professionals
  • Timely and robust thought leadership content and insights covering the latest in financial and business trends to help women succeed
  • Strong support of national and local women organizations

Also during the event, Annmarie Lanesey, Founder and CEO of CanCode Communities, and Girls on the Run Capital Region were recognized for their dedication to bettering the Albany region.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787089/keybanks-key4women-celebrates-annual-capital-region-forum-with-best-selling-author

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.