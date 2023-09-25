Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023

WKN: A14U14 | ISIN: GG00BWWYMV85 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AP
Frankfurt
25.09.23
09:15 Uhr
1,860 Euro
-0,080
-4,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
25.09.2023 | 16:16
Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Resilience in face of rising interest rates

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Resilience in face of rising interest rates 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Resilience in face of rising interest rates 
25-Sep-2023 / 14:45 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): 
Resilience in face of rising interest rates 
 
The interim results to June 2023 reconfirmed AGA's core strengths, notably i) Apax enhances the operational 
performance of the funds' investments - LTM revenue and EBITDA growth of 16.0% and 14.1%, respectively, are, we 
believe, ahead of the market, albeit slowing in 2Q, ii) a 24% uplift on exits, proving conservative accounting and that 
the NAV is realistic, iii) a 2.4% NAV return, with the five-year 12.4% annualised return, and iv) the Debt portfolio 
proved its worth, with diversified, more stable returns, and generating cash to pay the dividend. Despite rising 
interest rates, the investee companies, Apax Funds and the trust itself have shown great resilience. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/resilience-in-face-of-rising-interest-rates/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                     mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1733829 25-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1733829&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2023 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
