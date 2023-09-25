Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Der Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg ist gekommen. Hier ist der optimale Uran-Hebel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
25.09.23
17:29 Uhr
9,632 Euro
-0,024
-0,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6209,65017:48
9,6229,64817:48
PR Newswire
25.09.2023 | 16:18
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR600mil 5.25% Green Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 2029

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR600mil 5.25% Green Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 2029

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Post-stabilisation notice

25thSeptember 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Benchmark Green Callable Non-Preferred Senior

Fixed-to-Floating Interest Rate Notes due 2029

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000CZ439B6
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 600,000,000
Description:5.25 % green, senior non-preferred callable Notes due 2029
Stabilisation Coordinator:Stabilisation Managers:Commerzbank AGCredit Agricole Corporate and Investment BankDanske Bank ASNatixisUBS

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



Post-stab notice Coba green snp
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.