Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR600mil 5.25% Green Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 2029

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Post-stabilisation notice

25thSeptember 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Benchmark Green Callable Non-Preferred Senior

Fixed-to-Floating Interest Rate Notes due 2029

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ439B6 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 600,000,000 Description: 5.25 % green, senior non-preferred callable Notes due 2029 Stabilisation Coordinator:Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AGCredit Agricole Corporate and Investment BankDanske Bank ASNatixisUBS

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.