Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR600mil 5.25% Green Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 2029
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
Post-stabilisation notice
25thSeptember 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR Benchmark Green Callable Non-Preferred Senior
Fixed-to-Floating Interest Rate Notes due 2029
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ439B6
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 600,000,000
|Description:
|5.25 % green, senior non-preferred callable Notes due 2029
|Stabilisation Coordinator:Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AGCredit Agricole Corporate and Investment BankDanske Bank ASNatixisUBS
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Post-stab notice Coba green snp