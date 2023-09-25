CDI Products Launches New Aerospace Sealing System Product Line and Digital Catalogue

CDI's Aerospace line is engineered to meet the stringent requirements of aerospace and defense applications for critical flight applications, including landing gear systems, flight control systems, engine & fuel systems, hydraulic utility systems, wheels & brakes, fuel systems, and beyond.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / CDI Products, LLC (CDI) announces the launch of its new proprietary Aerospace Sealing System Product Line. The innovative product line spans OptiSeal®, T-Seals, Cap Seals, Piston Rings, OptiSeal® Face Seals, Static Face Seals, Scrapers, Backup Rings, and Bearings. These products are designed with aerospace-grade material compounds, including CDI's branded Arylast, Arylex®, and Armorlene® material that displays enhanced material properties. CDI's Aerospace line is engineered to meet aerospace and defense applications' stringent requirements for critical flight applications, including landing gear systems, flight control systems, engine & fuel systems, hydraulic utility systems, wheels & brakes, fuel systems, and beyond.

Aircraft Takeoff

CDI's Arylast material range of elastomer compounds are specially engineered elastomers to meet the demanding needs and challenging requirements of the aerospace industry, with temperatures ranging from -75°F (-60°C) to +400°F (+204°C) depending on the polymer grade. The material family includes Nitrile (NBR), Fluorocarbon (FKM), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Fluorosilicone (FVMQ) and Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) polymers.

Arylex® compounds are high-performance thermoplastic materials, including PEEK, PTFE, PPS, and more, exhibiting excellent dimensional stability and creep resistance, superior electrical characteristics (insulating and dielectric properties), and the broadest chemical resistance of all advanced engineering polymers. CDI's Director of Engineering, Mike Hedger, commented on the Arylex formulations. "These advanced engineering materials exhibit high mechanical strength and stiffness over an elevated temperature range, with predictable performance even in heat as high as 230°C (450°F)."

The Armorlene® material range consists of a proprietary material based on high-quality Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fluoropolymer resins. Fillers are added to enhance material performance and properties.

CDI launched an interactive Digital Catalogue to showcase the new lineup. This innovative platform serves as an interactive resource, offering a range of high-performance sealing solutions designed specifically for the aerospace industry. With a rich history of excellence and commitment to quality and HSSE (Health, Safety, Security, and Environment), CDI continues to be a trusted partner for aerospace manufacturers worldwide.

"We are proud to provide aerospace engineers and manufacturers with this online digital catalogue. This new digital platform delivers convenience and accessibility, with a variety of customization options to cater to their specific application," says Steve James, Director of Strategic Marketing - Aerospace Products. "Furthermore, as they input their unique requirements, our customers can also request expert technical support from our expert team to discuss custom development and engineering design. The built-in features of the digital catalogue make for a more efficient customer experience and help forge a strong collaboration with the CDI technical team," says James.

In the coming months, CDI will add more catalogue products, providing even more aerospace industry sealing solutions. View the catalogue and learn more about the industry-leading sealing systems: https://www.cdiproducts.com/aerospace-catalogue-overview.

