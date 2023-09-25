Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
Lancashire Holdings Limited
(the "Company") or ("LHL")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25 September 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda
The Company was notified on 22 September 2023 by Bryan Joseph, Non-Executive Director, that on 19 September 2023, through an automatic dividend reinvestment scheme, he acquired 26 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.011 per share.
Following this transaction, Bryan Joseph has an interest in the Company of 4,076 common shares, representing 0.0017% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bryan Joseph
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
Common Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: BMG5361W1047
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of common shares through automatic dividend reinvestment scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
26
£156.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-09-19
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|(XLON) London Stock Exchange
Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification
Christopher Head
Company Secretary
25 September 2023
+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Announcement of PDMR transaction - B Joseph