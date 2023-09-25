Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
Der Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg ist gekommen. Hier ist der optimale Uran-Hebel!
PR Newswire
25.09.2023
Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25 September 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company was notified on 22 September 2023 by Bryan Joseph, Non-Executive Director, that on 19 September 2023, through an automatic dividend reinvestment scheme, he acquired 26 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.011 per share.

Following this transaction, Bryan Joseph has an interest in the Company of 4,076 common shares, representing 0.0017% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBryan Joseph
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of common shares through automatic dividend reinvestment scheme
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.01126
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

26

£156.29

e)Date of the transaction2023-09-19
f)Place of the transaction(XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

25 September 2023

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com



Announcement of PDMR transaction - B Joseph
© 2023 PR Newswire
