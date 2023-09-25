Honeywell purchased $27.5 million in ESS common stock and intends to purchase $300 million in ESS product, with $15 million prepaid. The collaboration enables Honeywell to integrate ESS technology into its global offering, and ESS gains license to Honeywell's flow battery intellectual property.From pv magazine USA Honeywell and ESS are collaborating on advancing development of iron flow battery (IFB) energy storage systems based on ESS' patented IFB design with Honeywell's advanced materials and energy systems expertise. The Honeywell Company dates back to 1885 with an invention that was a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...