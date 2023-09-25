Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 72.6 million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 72.6 million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the aircraft potted-in inserts market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 72.6 million Growth (CAGR) 11.2% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market

The Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, material type, fastener type, core material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The aircraft potted-in inserts market is segmented based on the aircraft type into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation. Narrow and wide-body aircraft are expected to remain the growth engines of the aircraft potted-in insert market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of the key programs, such as the A320, A350, B787, and B737; market entry by new players, such as COMAC C919; and a greater shift towards composite materials, are likely to offer a sustainable growth platform for potted-in inserts in the coming years.

Based on the application type - The aircraft potted-in insert market is segmented based on the application type into galley panels, lavatory panels, stowage bin panels, floor panels, cabin linings, cargo liners, and others. Cabin linings are likely to remain the largest application in the market during the forecast period. Cabin linings include sidewall and ceiling panels of aircraft; therefore, they cover the largest area of application for sandwich panels. Floor panels are expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for potted-in inserts for sandwich panels.

Based on the material type - The aircraft potted-in insert market is also segmented based on the material type into aluminum, steel, plastics, and others. Aluminum is likely to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Aluminum offers a host of advantages over competing metals, including good corrosion resistance, excellent mechanical properties, and lightweight, and has widespread usage in the fuselage, control surfaces, interior, engine, and other applications.





Based on core material type - In terms of core material type, the aircraft potted-in insert market is segmented into Nomex honeycomb, aluminum honeycomb, and others. Nomex honeycomb is likely to remain the largest core material type in the market during the forecast period, owing to superior FST performance and a higher strength-to-weight ratio. It is also lighter in weight as compared to other panels, such as aluminum honeycomb and balsa wood panels.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft potted-in inserts during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

- The region is the manufacturing capital of the aircraft industry.

- Presence of many large to small-sized aircraft OEMs, tier players, panel manufacturers, insert manufacturers, distributors, and raw material suppliers in this region.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the market during the same period, driven by a host of factors, including the increasing commercial aircraft fleet size to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous aircraft (COMAC C919), and rising aircraft fleet size.

Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- Increase in air passenger traffic, ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs, and upcoming aircraft programs.

- Increasing aircraft fleet size, increasing demand for lightweight sandwich panels, and increasing demand for lightweight inserts.

Top Companies in Aircraft Potted-In Inserts Market?

The market is highly concentrated, with the presence of some regional and global players. Development of lightweight inserts, forming strategic alliances with aircraft OEMs, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market. The following are the key players in the aircraft potted-in inserts market.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Lisi Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace

The Young Engineers, Inc.

