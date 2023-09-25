The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 22 September 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 22 September 2023 88.16p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 85.57p per ordinary share

25 September 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45