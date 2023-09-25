Regulatory News:

Advicenne(Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, announces the presentation of the latest results from the ARENA-1 clinical development program at scientific conferences.

Didier Laurens, Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne, comments: "We are delighted to present updated results of the ARENA-1 study to the European nephrology community. This 72-month follow-up study enables doctors and caregivers to better understand challenges of long-term treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), as well as benefits of ADV7103. These results are major and are thus strengthening our ongoing discussions with the FDA in view of optimizing its clinical and commercial development across the USA".

Following an initial presentation of the results of ADV7103 treatment of patients with distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) in June 2023 at the annual congress of the European Renal Association (ERA), the updated results will be presented both in oral and poster sessions during the following conferences:

European Society of Pediatric Nephrology (ESPN), September 28 to October 1, 2023 Vilnius (Lithuania)

Title: Long-term clinical outcomes in patients with distal renal tubular acidosis after 6 years treatment with Sibnayal® (ADV7103)

Authors: Dr. Aurélia Bertholet et al.

Session: Symposium 5 Diagnostics (Oral presentation, September 30)

Title: Sibnayal® (ADV7103), an innovative product with sustained release, effective in the treatment of dRTA patients

Authors: Dr. Aurélia Bertholet et al.

Session: Innovation Industry Best Pitches (September 30)

Société Francophone de Néphrologie, Dialyse et Transplantation (SFNDT), October 3-6, 2023 Liège (Belgium)

Title: Long-term clinical outcomes in patients with distal renal tubular acidosis receiving prolonged release potassium citrate and potassium carbonate: data at 6 years

AuthorsDr. Aurélia Bertholet et al.

Session: Poster PO-NO4 (October 3 4)

About Advicenne

