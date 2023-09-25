Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
25 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 188,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 565.647p. The highest price paid per share was 571.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 558.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0232% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 497,733,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 809,322,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
328
564.80
08:10:30
188
566.00
08:13:26
1140
566.00
08:13:26
1392
566.20
08:22:43
1514
566.20
08:22:43
1486
566.20
08:22:43
431
565.80
08:31:35
1147
565.80
08:31:35
1385
566.40
08:33:42
727
566.00
08:38:07
656
566.00
08:38:07
1406
565.60
08:39:32
1612
565.80
08:50:14
1577
565.00
09:01:32
1575
564.80
09:06:16
1487
564.00
09:12:55
106
564.20
09:14:30
354
564.20
09:14:30
916
564.00
09:15:27
599
564.00
09:15:27
1388
563.20
09:17:32
1586
562.80
09:20:18
807
562.80
09:21:15
792
562.80
09:21:15
1655
562.40
09:22:33
1367
562.20
09:27:11
249
562.00
09:28:31
1200
562.00
09:28:31
|
1350
561.40
09:30:51
1557
560.80
09:34:00
684
560.40
09:35:04
785
560.40
09:35:04
1404
559.60
09:41:01
1445
559.80
09:42:21
1051
559.00
09:43:26
497
559.00
09:43:26
1585
558.40
09:45:56
523
559.60
09:51:19
1054
559.60
09:51:19
1446
559.00
09:56:12
134
559.40
10:00:12
1200
559.40
10:00:12
1439
559.20
10:04:59
751
559.80
10:13:34
158
559.80
10:13:34
750
559.80
10:13:34
1082
560.80
10:16:11
292
560.80
10:16:11
1425
561.00
10:19:31
889
561.80
10:22:26
554
561.80
10:22:26
8
563.00
10:28:20
8
563.00
10:28:20
1146
562.80
10:28:23
431
562.80
10:28:23
733
562.60
10:29:16
880
562.60
10:29:16
1398
562.20
10:35:19
1443
561.60
10:41:48
358
561.40
10:44:12
1200
561.40
10:44:12
1476
561.80
10:52:26
1361
562.20
10:59:00
1439
562.40
11:03:43
447
562.00
11:07:58
1032
562.00
11:07:58
1419
563.60
11:23:01
742
563.60
11:23:01
750
563.60
11:23:01
1521
564.60
11:32:04
148
564.40
11:32:04
1234
564.40
11:32:04
372
564.60
11:32:04
750
564.60
11:32:04
1200
563.40
11:40:50
369
563.40
11:40:50
146
564.20
11:49:56
1200
564.20
11:49:56
1567
565.00
11:57:21
590
564.60
12:01:20
799
564.60
12:01:20
777
565.20
12:06:53
720
565.20
12:06:53
1602
566.00
12:17:00
725
566.60
12:31:19
719
566.60
12:31:19
1489
566.60
12:31:19
1549
566.40
12:34:02
1623
566.40
12:44:46
1511
565.80
12:56:10
1552
564.80
12:57:12
266
564.60
12:57:23
960
564.60
12:57:23
122
564.60
12:57:23
1355
564.60
13:01:51
6
566.00
13:06:47
1465
565.80
13:07:12
59
565.80
13:07:12
1477
565.80
13:10:01
1493
565.60
13:15:04
983
565.20
13:21:03
656
565.20
13:21:03
1443
566.60
13:35:54
1478
567.60
13:37:42
1563
567.80
13:39:10
1503
568.60
13:42:41
1421
568.40
13:42:41
485
568.00
13:43:30
316
568.00
13:43:30
1613
567.60
13:46:11
1566
568.40
13:54:44
1326
568.00
13:55:45
311
568.00
13:55:45
1647
567.60
13:59:32
1455
566.80
14:02:22
895
566.00
14:08:27
101
566.00
14:08:27
517
566.00
14:08:27
10
566.00
14:12:07
1504
566.00
14:12:07
182
567.00
14:17:08
1200
567.00
14:17:08
1608
566.80
14:22:26
1499
567.00
14:29:06
1474
566.60
14:31:45
1406
566.60
14:31:45
349
566.80
14:37:23
1200
566.80
14:37:23
8
566.80
14:37:23
395
566.80
14:37:23
500
566.80
14:37:23
750
566.80
14:37:23
1331
568.80
14:40:45
155
568.60
14:41:13
1285
568.60
14:41:13
1540
569.60
14:44:54
1358
569.00
14:45:41
1342
570.00
14:49:24
1348
570.80
14:53:05
1377
571.00
14:56:22
101
570.80
14:57:09
1200
570.80
14:57:09
161
570.80
14:57:09
1392
570.00
14:59:30
1454
569.80
15:02:05
1404
570.00
15:04:43
218
570.00
15:04:43
1446
569.80
15:06:47
1532
569.60
15:08:29
574
569.40
15:10:33
991
569.40
15:10:33
586
569.20
15:15:01
294
569.20
15:15:01
119
569.20
15:15:01
216
569.20
15:15:01
168
569.20
15:15:01
1614
570.40
15:17:41
1553
569.80
15:18:44
1349
569.40
15:24:56
1487
569.40
15:24:56
1138
568.40
15:26:07
300
568.40
15:26:07
584
568.20
15:30:07
328
568.20
15:30:07
1512
568.40
15:31:31
1652
568.60
15:35:12
1137
567.80
15:38:21
220
567.80
15:38:21
1540
567.80
15:38:21
750
568.00
15:43:00
763
568.00
15:43:00
584
568.00
15:45:57
584
568.00
15:45:57
209
568.00
15:45:57
1567
567.60
15:47:50
199
567.40
15:50:05
1436
567.40
15:50:05
152
566.20
15:55:18
829
566.20
15:55:18
158
566.20
15:55:18
313
566.20
15:55:18
364
566.80
15:58:12
79
566.80
15:58:12
1062
566.80
15:58:12
127
567.00
16:02:17
1200
567.00
16:02:17
252
567.00
16:02:17
1621
567.00
16:05:05
958
567.00
16:05:27
692
567.00
16:05:27
614
567.40
16:08:24
1018
567.40
16:08:24
1596
566.60
16:11:38
328
566.80
16:15:21
414
566.80
16:15:21
515
566.80
16:16:07
296
567.60
16:18:57
584
567.60
16:18:57
584
567.60
16:18:57
1481
567.20
16:18:57
83
567.80
16:22:20
1299
567.80
16:22:20
494
568.00
16:23:05
584
568.00
16:23:05
79
568.00
16:23:05