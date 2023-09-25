Cyber Acoustics, Inc.: Cyber Acoustics Expands Best-Selling Speaker Bar Line - New CA-2890PRO Features a Larger Design with Higher Power for USB-C Connections and Updated Clamp for Easy Attachment to Thicker Monitors

The CA-2890PRO is a space-saving speaker bar with speakerphone that will give your ears a break from headphones

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 25, 2023, a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced the Cyber Acoustics USB and Bluetooth Speaker Bar CA-2890PRO , a compact USB and Bluetooth speaker bar with speakerphone that clamps to most monitors, for a space-saving audio upgrade. The CA-2890PRO joins Cyber Acoustics' speaker bar family that includes the CA-2890 and CA-2890BT , both of which are among Amazon's best-selling computer speakers.



New design delivers surprisingly loud, clear audio from a compact form factor

Featuring a larger cabinet design than its predecessors, the CA-2890PRO was engineered to provide optimized power output whether connected to a USB-C or USB-A port. This larger cabinet delivers greater sound clarity, with accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers and a rear-facing bass radiator, ensuring high-quality sound for music, movies, and voice or video calls.

The CA-2890PRO includes multiple microphones and Echo Cancelation for excellent voice pickup, as well as Smart Voice Enhancement Technology to minimize background noise so users are heard more clearly by those they are speaking with. These voice enhancement features make the CA-2890PRO a great hands-free option for phone calls or meetings on Zoom, Teams, Google Meet, Skype, or any other chat platform.

"Customer demand for the CA-2890 and CA-2890BT inspired us to look at ways we could further innovate on this clutter-free speaker bar series," said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. "We frequently hear from customers that they wanted an option for larger monitors and a louder sound, so we improved these functions, while still keeping the form factor and low price that have propelled these speakers to be among our most popular consumer products."

The CA-2890PRO easily mounts to most monitors up to two inches thick, making it the perfect speaker for minimalist setups or small spaces. It can also stand alone on a desktop.

Cyber Acoustics USB and Bluetooth Speaker Bar CA-2890PRO features and specifications:

Simultaneous connection to PC or Mac via USB-C or USB-A and to smartphones via Bluetooth 5.3

Dual 1.5" ported drivers

Speaker is USB powered and optimized for USB-C power. If no USB-C connection is available, users can switch to USB-A power for optimized power output performance. USB-C to USB-A converter included to connect to laptops with limited or no USB-C ports 5 watts if powered by USB-C, 3 watts if powered by USB-A

Monitor mount attaches to most monitors up to two inches thick. Speaker also stands alone

Hands-free calling with built-in speakerphone

LED indicators that show mic mute, USB/Bluetooth status, and power source

Conveniently located controls include multi-function button for switching between USB and Bluetooth modes, mic mute, gain switch / power source, volume +/-

The Cyber Acoustics USB and Bluetooth Speaker Bar CA-2890PRO has an MSRP of £34.99 and will be available soon on Amazon.co.uk and through most IT and reseller channel partners.

Cyber Acoustics offers a complete line of PC speakers

In addition to its line of speaker bars, Cyber Acoustics offers a complete line of PC speakers, including 2.0 and 2.1 systems to fit any space and budget. Learn more about Cyber Acoustics' speakers at https://www.cyberacoustics.com/speakers .

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, call centers and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost headset recycling program, accepting headsets, headphones, and earbuds from any brand, so long as it does not require batteries. The company has already donated more than 7,000 pounds of electronics for responsible reuse or recycling. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics' commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

PR Contact:

Susie Hayne

shayne@cyberacoustics.com

360-823-4140

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8c6447c-b97a-40ac-991d-29c3d596b845



