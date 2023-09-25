Prysmian Group Announces Eight Women in STEM Scholarship Winners

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, today announced the eight winners of its 2023 Women in STEM Scholarship program. Through this program, Prysmian Group awards $2,500 scholarships to eligible recipients enrolled in an accredited U.S. college or university for the 2023-24 academic year, who identify as female, pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). Alongside the monetary scholarship, winners receive valuable mentorship from a Prysmian woman in STEM.

This year's scholarship recipients were chosen from a pool of nearly 4,500 applicants. Congratulations to:

Aisha Khalid , Rochester Institute of Technology

, Rochester Institute of Technology Gabriella Aordkian , St. John's University

, St. John's University Isabella Caramaschi , Santa Barbara City College

, Santa Barbara City College Kristen Tucker , University of Cincinnati

, University of Cincinnati Kylie Noland , Seattle University

, Seattle University Lily Chen , Massachusetts Institute of Technology

, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Oluwamayokun Oyefeso , Fisk University

, Fisk University Sophia Lavigne, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

"At Prysmian, inspiring the next generation of women leaders in STEM is important to us and we are excited to honor each of these women who have demonstrated an impressive passion for their field," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "It is our hope that this scholarship will affirm each of these individuals in their pursuit of careers in technical and scientific roles like those we offer at Prysmian."

As one of the leading technological players in the transition to low carbon energy, Prysmian Group's Women in STEM Scholarship program was developed to inspire, prepare and enable more women to pursue careers in the important, growing and high-paying manufacturing and technology industries.

"Seeing Prysmian offer these Women in STEM Scholarships to young students across North America makes me proud," said Andrea Penrod, Product Development Manager for Industrial Specialties and Wire Harness Products at Prysmian Group North America. "I am excited to mentor one of these bright young students and share my passion for STEM. I will offer guidance and support as they choose their studies and I hope to help them find the best path in a rewarding STEM career."

Prysmian's Women in STEM Scholarship program aligns with the Group's overall sustainability and social ambition commitments. The company believes in developing its employees and recognizes the need to actively promote the transition towards a more equal, diverse, inclusive and enriched working environment.

"Enthusiasm for this year's scholarship program surpassed expectations, highlighting just how vital this program is - not just for Prysmian, but for women diving into STEM-related studies and careers," said John Andrews, Vice President of Human Resources for Prysmian Group North America. "Our commitment is to empower women throughout their careers in STEM, starting with these scholarships and extending throughout our company, all the way through women in senior leadership roles."

Learn more about Women in STEM at Prysmian Group at na.prysmiangroup.com.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

