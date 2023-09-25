Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry China Town Hall Celebrates Achievements and Looks Ahead

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.

Tapestry recently hosted a Town Hall in Shanghai, where 460 team members gathered to recognize FY23 achievements and discuss strategy for the year ahead. The team also celebrated an important milestone - more than doubling the APAC region's annual Tapestry Gives volunteering goal by completing 8,230 volunteer hours - and hosted a charity bazaar to raise funds for our Tapestry-sponsored school library in Liu Jing Primary School.

Thank you to all of our colleagues who joined us, and for all that you continue to do for Tapestry!

