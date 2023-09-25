Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
WKN: A2JSR1 | ISIN: US8760301072 | Ticker-Symbol: COY
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2023 | 19:50
Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry China Town Hall Celebrates Achievements and Looks Ahead

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.

Tapestry recently hosted a Town Hall in Shanghai, where 460 team members gathered to recognize FY23 achievements and discuss strategy for the year ahead. The team also celebrated an important milestone - more than doubling the APAC region's annual Tapestry Gives volunteering goal by completing 8,230 volunteer hours - and hosted a charity bazaar to raise funds for our Tapestry-sponsored school library in Liu Jing Primary School.

Thank you to all of our colleagues who joined us, and for all that you continue to do for Tapestry!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787221/tapestry-china-town-hall-celebrates-achievements-and-looks-ahead

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
