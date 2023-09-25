Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035 | Ticker-Symbol: KMY
25.09.23
15:56 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2023 | 21:50
Kimberly-Clark Corporation: The Mindset of Progress Over Perfection: Kimberly-Clark's Jeannette Chantalat Offers Insights in Sustainable Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Global Head of Innovation and Sustainability Accelerator, Jeannette Chantalat, recently joined the Tech Transformation Podcast hosted by Lisa Johnston, editor of Consumer Goods Technology, where she discussed leveraging consumer insights in product development to advance sustainability goals.

"We're making sure that we're constantly learning. Because our consumers are always changing, our market landscapes are always changing. We know that when we do something great today, we're just setting the bar higher for tomorrow. The innovation mindset has to be one of constant learning and progress over perfection," said Jeannette.

Jeannette also discussed digital prototyping, measuring success with retail partners across the value chain, setting key performance indicators for sustainable innovation and more.

Listen to Jeannette's episode here: https://risnews.com/tech-transformation-podcast-kimberly-clarks-jeannette-chantalat-new-kpis-sustainable-innovation

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787236/the-mindset-of-progress-over-perfection-kimberly-clarks-jeannette-chantalat-offers-insights-in-sustainable-innovation

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
