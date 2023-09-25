Mobile Global Esports: MOGO to Participate in the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I., Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, September 27th at 9:30 A.M. ET.

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / ("MOGO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MGAM), a mobile and social platform for collegiate esports tournaments, announced today that Dave Pross, MOGO's CEO, has been invited to present at the conference on Emerging Growth in A.I., presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

"I am honored to participate in the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I. presented by Maxim Group LLC.," said Dave Pross, CEO of MOGO. "A.I. is a transformative force in the tech industry, and MOGO is excited to be a part of this discussion on how companies are harnessing its potential. Our platform's integration of A.I. and esports provides unique opportunities for collegiate gamers and underscores the intersection of technology and gaming. I look forward to sharing our insights and contributing to the dialogue about the future of A.I. in the tech sector."

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

About MOGO

MOGO is an up-and-coming global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest-growing and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

