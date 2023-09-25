Vaso Corporation Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market from OTCQB Venture Market

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Vaso Corporation ("Vaso") (OTCQB:VASO) today announced that its application to trade on the OTCQX Best Market has been approved by OTC Markets Group, with the beginning of trading on OTCQX expected to be on September 26, 2023.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating from OTCQB Venture Market, which the Company has been trading on for over 11 months, to the OTCQX Best Market marks an important milestone for our Company, enabling the Company to demonstrate its qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The OTCQX Best Market, the highest tier, is for established, investor-focused companies that are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications. Vaso Corporation is pleased to be qualified to upgrade to this premium capital market. Trading on OTCQX should provide our shareholders and investors with better market visibility and potentially increase trading liquidity," commented Dr. Jun Ma, President and CEO of Vaso Corporation. "Combined with our strong financial position, such a development could enhance shareholder value of our Company."

More information regarding OTCQX eligibility requirements, etc. can be found on https://www.otcmarkets.com.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation is a diversified medical technology company with several distinctive but related specialties: managed IT systems and services, including healthcare software solutions and network connectivity services; professional sales services for medical equipment; and design, manufacture and sale of proprietary medical devices.

The Company operates through three wholly owned subsidiaries:

VasoTechnology, Inc. provides network and IT services through two business units: NetWolves Network Services LLC, a managed network services provider with an extensive, proprietary service platform to a broad base of customers; and VasoHealthcare IT Corp., a national value added reseller of Radiology Information System ("RIS"), Picture Archiving and Communication System ("PACS"), and other software solutions from various vendors as well as related services, including implementation, management and support.

Vaso Diagnostics, Inc. d.b.a. VasoHealthcare, provides professional sales services and is the operating subsidiary for the exclusive sales representation of GE HealthCare diagnostic imaging and ultrasound products in certain market segments in the USA.

VasoMedical, Inc. manages and coordinates the design, manufacture and sales of proprietary medical equipment and software, as well as operates the Company's overseas assets including China-based subsidiaries.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.vasocorporation.com.

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this report, words such as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "optimistic", "plans", "potential", "looking forward", and "intends" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the effect of business and economic conditions, including the possibility of a downturn in the US economy and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of the dramatic changes taking place in IT and healthcare; continuation of the GEHC agreement; the impact of competitive technology and products and their pricing; medical insurance reimbursement policies; manufacturing or supplier problems; unforeseen difficulties and delays in product development programs; the actions of regulatory authorities and third-party payers in the United States and overseas; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Investor Contact:

Michael J. Beecher

Investor Relations

Phone: 516-997-4600

Email: mbeecher@vasocorporation.com

SOURCE: Vaso Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785870/vaso-corporation-announces-upgrade-to-otcqx-best-market-from-otcqb-venture-market