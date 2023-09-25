Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK) ("MINK" or the "Company") today announced, that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 280,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exerciseable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.18 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options have a term of ten years and will expire on September 25, 2033.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for battery metals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which covers approximately 40 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as the recent addition of the Warren copper nickel Project. These complementary Ni Cu projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 17,902,984 common shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information," including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the Montcalm Project. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MINK to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Montcalm Project; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, or delays in obtaining governmental and stock exchange approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to MINK's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and MINK disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or ac curacy of this release.

