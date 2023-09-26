Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Caravan Energy Corporation (CSE: CNRG) (OTCQB: CENCF) (FSE: V69) ("Caravan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement dated September 22, 2023 to acquire ("Acquisition") additional rare earth TREO properties located near Prince George, British Columbia, comprised of a total of 5 mineral claims, totaling 6,449 hectares.

Pursuant to an agreement with the vendor thereof, the Company has agreed to acquire 5 mineral claims in consideration for $50,000 in cash, 100,000 common shares (each, a "Consideration Share") of the Company, and the grant of a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty (subject to the Company's right to buy-back 50% of the NSR royalty for $1,000,000). The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of closing ("Closing") pursuant to applicable securities laws.

The Consideration Shares will be issued at a deemed value of $0.77 per share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on September 22, 2023.

The vendor is acting at arm's length to the Company, and Closing is subject to customary closing conditions.

[The Company has agreed to pay, upon completion of the Acquisition, a finder's fee of 16,494 common shares (the "Finder's Fee Shares"), being equal to 10% of the total consideration value paid pursuant to the Acquisition, to an arm's length party. The Finder's Fee Shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws].

About Caravan Energy

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and holds options over the EBB Nickel-Cobalt Property located in British Columbia, Canada.

