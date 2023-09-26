Accum enhances mRNA vaccines. To support this claim, Defence Therapeutics conducted a comparative study and reported promising results in late September: In the study, Accum doubled the number of antibodies compared to an mRNA vaccine without Accum. This is a strong indication that the flexible technology, which is expected to move into two Phase I trials as a cancer vaccine and chemotherapeutic in the coming months, may also greatly benefit mRNA vaccines in the future. We look at what matters in the coming weeks and months and why Defence Therapeutics has long been in the sights of potential buyers.

